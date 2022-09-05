The USD is a little lower in extremely thin early Asia trade:
Its just approaching 7.30am in Tokyo, we should get a better guide to direction over the next couple of hours as Japan opens, to be followed by Singapore and Hong Kong markets.
The USD is a little lower in extremely thin early Asia trade:
Its just approaching 7.30am in Tokyo, we should get a better guide to direction over the next couple of hours as Japan opens, to be followed by Singapore and Hong Kong markets.
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read