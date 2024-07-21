I posted the bleary-eyed super-early rates here:
Just updating now after the huge political news on Sunday from the US, Biden has dropped out of the presidential election:
Its still very early here in Asia,
- just before 7 am in Sydnay
- just before 6 am in Tokyo
- And just before 5 am in Hong Kong and Singapore
NZ is just heading towards 9am
Indicative rates:
- EUR/USD 1.0887
- USD/JPY 157.44
- GBP/USD 1.2921
- USD/CHF 0.9121
- USD/CAD 1.3721
- AUD/USD 0.6690
- NZD/USD 0.6011
The latest from the US is that Vice President Kamala Harris could be moving forward on the path to the Democratic presidential nomination following President Biden's endorsement after dropping out of the race. Its not a lock.