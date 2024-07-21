I posted the bleary-eyed super-early rates here:

Just updating now after the huge political news on Sunday from the US, Biden has dropped out of the presidential election:

Its still very early here in Asia,

just before 7 am in Sydnay

just before 6 am in Tokyo

And just before 5 am in Hong Kong and Singapore

NZ is just heading towards 9am

Indicative rates:

EUR/USD 1.0887

USD/JPY 157.44

GBP/USD 1.2921

USD/CHF 0.9121

USD/CAD 1.3721

AUD/USD 0.6690

NZD/USD 0.6011

The latest from the US is that Vice President Kamala Harris could be moving forward on the path to the Democratic presidential nomination following President Biden's endorsement after dropping out of the race. Its not a lock.