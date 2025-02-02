As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.

This weekend saw Trump follow through on his threat to hit China, Canada and Mexico with tariffs:

The USD has leapt higher, early pricing guide (check out the % moves):

While US equity index futures are not yet open for trade (they do so at 6 pm US Eastern time on Sunday) there are CFD providers/betting markets that make markets over the weekend in US indices. Much of the time these are really for amusement purposes only as they are not based on professional flows, just retail hitting their head against a brick wall, but occasionally they reflect fundamental shifts, like these tariffs. Prices on these platforms were marked down.

This is going to be a wild Monday, Crash helmets on.