The S&P 500 is near the lows of the day, down 82 points or 1.6% to 4939. The Nasdaq is down 1.9%.

The dip-buyers tried to make a stand after the first hour of trading but they have been swamped in the US afternoon.

There's nowhere to hide today with US bonds also down badly.

The dollar is benefiting from risk aversion and higher yields as it trades near the highs of the day. USD/JPY has extended gains to 150 pips to 150.85, a three-month high.