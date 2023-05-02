Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Ford and Starbucks will report their earnings after the close.

Below are the expectations for all:

AMD:

Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): EPS (Earnings Per Share): $0.56 Revenue: $5.3 billion

Comparison to the year-ago quarter: Q1 2022 EPS: $1.13 Q1 2022 Revenue: $5.89 billion

Full Year 2023 Earnings Estimate for AMD: EPS: $3.01 (14% YoY decline) Revenue: $23.53 billion (0.3% YoY decline)

Data Center: $1.4 billion (compared to $1.2 billion in Q1 2022)

Client: $908 million (compared to $2.1 billion in Q1 2022)

Gaming: $1.5 billion (compared to $1.8 billion in Q1 2022)

Embedded: $1.4 billion (compared to $595 million in Q1 2022)

Ford:

Revenue: $36.11 billion (5% increase from $34.4 billion in Q1 2022)

Adjusted EPS: $0.41

Adjusted Net Income: $1.60 billion (compared to a $3.1 billion net loss in Q1 2022)

Starbucks