Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Ford and Starbucks will report their earnings after the close.
Below are the expectations for all:
AMD:
Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD):
- EPS (Earnings Per Share): $0.56
- Revenue: $5.3 billion
Comparison to the year-ago quarter:
- Q1 2022 EPS: $1.13
- Q1 2022 Revenue: $5.89 billion
Full Year 2023 Earnings Estimate for AMD:
- EPS: $3.01 (14% YoY decline)
- Revenue: $23.53 billion (0.3% YoY decline)
- Data Center: $1.4 billion (compared to $1.2 billion in Q1 2022)
- Client: $908 million (compared to $2.1 billion in Q1 2022)
- Gaming: $1.5 billion (compared to $1.8 billion in Q1 2022)
- Embedded: $1.4 billion (compared to $595 million in Q1 2022)
Ford:
- Revenue: $36.11 billion (5% increase from $34.4 billion in Q1 2022)
- Adjusted EPS: $0.41
- Adjusted Net Income: $1.60 billion (compared to a $3.1 billion net loss in Q1 2022)
Starbucks
- Revenue: $8.42 billion (up 10.3% compared to last year)
- Adjusted EPS: $0.65 (up 6.3% compared to last year)
- Same-Store Sales: up 7.33%
- U.S. Same-Store Sales: up 8.91%
- International Same-Store Sales: up 1.51%
- China Same-Store Sales: down 9.86% (compared to a decline of 23% in Q2 2022)