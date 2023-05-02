Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Ford and Starbucks will report their earnings after the close.

Below are the expectations for all:

AMD:

  • Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD):

    • EPS (Earnings Per Share): $0.56
    • Revenue: $5.3 billion

  • Comparison to the year-ago quarter:

    • Q1 2022 EPS: $1.13
    • Q1 2022 Revenue: $5.89 billion

  • Full Year 2023 Earnings Estimate for AMD:

    • EPS: $3.01 (14% YoY decline)
    • Revenue: $23.53 billion (0.3% YoY decline)
  • Data Center: $1.4 billion (compared to $1.2 billion in Q1 2022)
  • Client: $908 million (compared to $2.1 billion in Q1 2022)
  • Gaming: $1.5 billion (compared to $1.8 billion in Q1 2022)
  • Embedded: $1.4 billion (compared to $595 million in Q1 2022)

Ford:

  • Revenue: $36.11 billion (5% increase from $34.4 billion in Q1 2022)
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.41
  • Adjusted Net Income: $1.60 billion (compared to a $3.1 billion net loss in Q1 2022)

Starbucks

  • Revenue: $8.42 billion (up 10.3% compared to last year)
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.65 (up 6.3% compared to last year)
  • Same-Store Sales: up 7.33%
  • U.S. Same-Store Sales: up 8.91%
  • International Same-Store Sales: up 1.51%
  • China Same-Store Sales: down 9.86% (compared to a decline of 23% in Q2 2022)