After the close today the following will announce earnings:
- Microsoft (MSFT)
- Meta (META)
- Coinbase (COIN)
- Robinhood (HOOD)
- Etsy (ETSY)
- Roku (ROKU)
- Carvana (CVNA)
- Starbucks (SBUX)
A look at the expectations for EPS and revenues:
- Microsoft: Estimate EPS $3.10 on revenues of $64.569 billion. That compares to $2.99 on $56.517 billion last year. Shares are trading up $2.70 or 0.63% at $434.66.
- Meta Platforms: EPS $5.22 on revenues of $40.213 billion. That compares to $4.39 on revenues of $34.146 billion last year. Shares are trading up $1.02 or 0.19% at $594.30.
- Coinbase: EPS $0.45 on revenues of $1.261 billion. That compares to -1 cent on revenues of $674.14 million last year. Shares are trading at $214.14 or -2.51%
- Robinhood: EPS $0.18 on revenue of $660.527 million. That compares to -9 cents on revenues of $467.0 million last year. Shares are trading up $0.34 or 1.21% had $28.38.
- Etsy: EPS $0.52 on revenues of $652.47 million. That compares to $0.64 on $636.20M last year. Shares are trading up $0.65 or 1.31% at $48.10.
- Roku: EPS $-0.32 on revenues of $1.016 billion. That compares to $-2.33 on $912.01 million last year. Shares are trading up $1.79 or 2.34% at $78.19.
- Caravana: EPS $0.30 on revenues of $3.47 billion. That compares to $3.60 on revenues of $2.773 billion last year. Shares are trading up $1.48 or 0.69% at $210.19.
- Starbucks: EPS 86 cents on revenues of $9.19 billion. That compares to 196 cents on revenues of $9.374 billion last year. Shares are trading down $0.19 or -0.20% at $97.20