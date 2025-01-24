The earnings for next week will heat up with 4 of the 7 Magnificent 7 scheduled to report. Tesla, Meta, and Microsoft will all report: January 29 after the close. Apple will announce on January 30 also after the close.
AT&T, Boeing, GM, IBM, Visa, Exxon, and Chevron are also some of the large-cap names on the earnings calendar.
Below is a list:
Monday, January 27
- Sofi
- AT&T
Tuesday, January 28
- Boeing
- GM
- Lockheed Martin
- Starbucks
- SAP
- Stryker
Wednesday, January 29
- Progressive
- T-Mobile
- ADP
- General Dynamics
- Tesla
- Meta
- Microsoft
- IBM
- Lam Research
- ServiceNow
Thursday January 30
- UPS
- Mastercard
- Dow
- Nokia
- Southweat
- Caterpillar
- Comcast
- Apple
- Intel
- Visa
Friday, January 31
- ExxonMobile
- Chevron
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Phillips 66