The earnings for next week will heat up with 4 of the 7 Magnificent 7 scheduled to report. Tesla, Meta, and Microsoft will all report: January 29 after the close. Apple will announce on January 30 also after the close.

AT&T, Boeing, GM, IBM, Visa, Exxon, and Chevron are also some of the large-cap names on the earnings calendar.

Below is a list:

Monday, January 27

  • Sofi
  • AT&T

Tuesday, January 28

  • Boeing
  • GM
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Starbucks
  • SAP
  • Stryker

Wednesday, January 29

  • Progressive
  • T-Mobile
  • ADP
  • General Dynamics
  • Tesla
  • Meta
  • Microsoft
  • IBM
  • Lam Research
  • ServiceNow

Thursday January 30

  • UPS
  • Mastercard
  • Dow
  • Nokia
  • Southweat
  • Caterpillar
  • Comcast
  • Apple
  • Intel
  • Visa

Friday, January 31

  • ExxonMobile
  • Chevron
  • Colgate-Palmolive
  • Phillips 66