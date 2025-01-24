The earnings for next week will heat up with 4 of the 7 Magnificent 7 scheduled to report. Tesla, Meta, and Microsoft will all report: January 29 after the close. Apple will announce on January 30 also after the close.

AT&T, Boeing, GM, IBM, Visa, Exxon, and Chevron are also some of the large-cap names on the earnings calendar.

Below is a list:

Monday, January 27

Sofi

AT&T

Tuesday, January 28

Boeing

GM

Lockheed Martin

Starbucks

SAP

Stryker

Wednesday, January 29

Progressive

T-Mobile

ADP

General Dynamics

Tesla

Meta

Microsoft

IBM

Lam Research

ServiceNow

Thursday January 30

UPS

Mastercard

Dow

Nokia

Southweat

Caterpillar

Comcast

Apple

Intel

Visa

Friday, January 31