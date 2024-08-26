The poster child of the AI theme is reporting earnings this week, with options markets implying a close to 10% move for Ndivia on their earnings release this week.

Given the over 6% weighting in the S&P and close to 12% weighting in the Nasdaq it can really move the needle should earnings offer meaningful positive or negative surprises.

At this stage it feels like a lot of good news have been priced in, and arguably means that the size of beat and guidance needs to be solid to hold up to what is priced.

Another name to keep on the radar is Salesforce with a chunky weighting of close to 5% in the Dow.