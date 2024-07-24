Based on the earnings results of companies reporting on 23 July 2024 (AMC), here's a summary focusing on the moves made by these companies and their possible impact on the overall market indices such as SPX and NDX. Emphasis is placed on the most popular companies and brands that are likely to influence market sentiment.

Highlights of most popular companies that have reported their quarterly earnings:

Tesla (TSLA) Move: -7.8% Market Cap: $785.8B Impact: Tesla is a highly popular and influential company, especially among retail investors. The significant negative move is likely to contribute to a bearish sentiment in the market. 😟

Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL) Move: -2.2% each Market Cap: $2.3T and $2.2T respectively Impact: Alphabet's slight negative move, despite its massive market cap, suggests a moderate bearish influence. As a household name, its performance can heavily sway investor sentiment. 😕

Visa (V) Move: -3.3% Market Cap: $533.2B Impact: Visa is another popular company, and its negative movement adds to the bearish outlook. Its substantial market cap means this move will have a noticeable impact on market indices. 😟



Other notable movers:

Texas Instruments (TXN) Move: +3.0% Market Cap: $180.5B Impact: A positive move from a well-known tech company like Texas Instruments is a bullish indicator, though it may be overshadowed by the larger market caps of Tesla and Alphabet. 😊

Seagate Tech Holdings (STX) Move: +5.9% Market Cap: $11.9B Impact: While a strong positive move, Seagate's smaller market cap means its overall influence on the indices is less significant. 😊

Manhattan Associates (MANH) Move: +8.4% Market Cap: $13.9B Impact: A significant positive move but with a smaller market cap, its influence is limited compared to larger companies. 😃



Overall market cap weighted trend:

Negative Influence: Tesla (TSLA) : The substantial drop of -7.8% from a large market cap company ($785.8B) indicates bearish pressure.

: The substantial drop of -7.8% from a large market cap company ($785.8B) indicates bearish pressure. Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL) : Despite having a very large market cap, the minor drop of -2.2% from both classes indicates a moderate bearish sentiment.

: Despite having a very large market cap, the minor drop of -2.2% from both classes indicates a moderate bearish sentiment. Visa (V): The drop of -3.3% further reinforces the bearish sentiment. Positive Influence: Texas Instruments (TXN) : A significant positive move of +3.0% from a company with a substantial market cap ($180.5B) suggests a bullish sentiment.

: A significant positive move of +3.0% from a company with a substantial market cap ($180.5B) suggests a bullish sentiment. Seagate Tech Holdings (STX): A strong positive move of +5.9% adds to the bullish outlook but is limited by its smaller market cap. Overall Sentiment: The combined effect of these movements, weighted by their market caps, suggests a predominantly bearish outlook . The significant negative impact from Tesla, Alphabet, and Visa is likely to outweigh the positive impacts from companies like Texas Instruments and Seagate.

Expected directional bias for the stock market for tommorrow, 24 July 2024:

Bearish: Given the significant negative impact from high market cap and popular companies like Tesla, Alphabet, and Visa, the overall market indices (SPX and NDX) are expected to trend bearish in the next trading session. The influence of these household names is likely to sway retail investor sentiment towards a more cautious or pessimistic outlook. 📉 Do note that this is a simplistic view of a complex stock market and its drivers as we look only at earnings. However, as you probably know, quartely earnings are typically a primary and successful driver of stock market forecasts .

So, for tommorrow, investors and traders should prepare for a potentially volatile market with a bearish bias, adjusting their strategies accordingly based on the performance of these influential companies and the overall market sentiment derived from these earnings reports. Always do more of your own research, always trade at your own risk, and visit ForexLive.com for additional views.