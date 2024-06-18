European investors are seeing the optimism at the open earlier fade rather quickly on the day. The CAC 40 index in particular opened nearly 1% higher but has pared all of the gains on the day to near flat levels.

It's a sign that while political woes have ebbed to start the week yesterday, risk sentiment is not out of the woods just yet. As a reminder, the French election will begin on 30 June - first round of votes. The second round will be on 7 July. As such, expect the jitters to stay on until then. Here's a snapshot of European indices on the day: