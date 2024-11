Inflation expectations for the next 12 months is seen at 2.5% and that is up from the 2.4% reading in September. That said, it is still keeping well lower than the readings in July and August of 2.8% and 2.7% respectively. Meanwhile, inflation expectations for three years ahead is seen at 2.1% - unchanged from September.

For the full release, you can check out the ECB post here.