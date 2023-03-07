ECB Knot is on the wires saying:
- ECB can be expected to keep raising rates for quite some time after March
Back on February 8, Knot said:
- headline inflation appears to have peaked
- policy rates have socially been brought into neutral range
- Keeping current pace of hikes into May could well be needed if underlying inflation does not materially abate
- Once we see a clear, decisive turn in underlying inflation dynamics, I expect ECB to move to smaller steps
- Sharp decrease in energy prices could bring down headline inflation faster than projected by ECB
- Slowdown in growth seems even more shallow, short lived than expected.
- Sees no recession in winter