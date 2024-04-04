  • There had been further progress on all three elements, which warranted increased confidence that inflation was on track to reach the ECB’s target
  • More data and evidence were needed for the Governing Council to be sufficiently confident of this
  • Inflation was expected to continue its downward trend in the coming months
  • A bumpy profile and a trough were expected after the summer
  • There were signs that wage growth was starting to moderate
  • Members expressed increased confidence that inflation was on track to decline sustainably to the 2% inflation target in a timely manner
  • Important not to be complacent, as the disinflationary process remained fragile
  • The case for considering rate cuts was strengthening