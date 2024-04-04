We're expecting the ECB's meeting minutes a bit later in the session, here is a quick wrap of the most important points from the meeting:

  • ECB maintained interest rates unchanged, focusing on achieving its inflation target.
  • Guidance reiterated: interest rates to remain high as needed.
  • No hints at policy normalization discussions, contrary to some expectations.
  • 2024 and 2025 inflation forecasts reduced, with 2025 expected to hit the 2% target.
  • 2024 growth projection lowered to 0.6% from 0.8%; 2025 growth forecast remains at 1.5%.
  • ECB President Lagarde expressed the bank is not yet fully confident about meeting its inflation target.
  • Future policy direction to become clearer in April and significantly more so in June.
  • Governing Council unanimously decided against discussing rate cuts now but started talks on reducing restrictive policies, not waiting to reach the 2% inflation target before cutting rates.
  • Reports indicate a strong preference among policymakers for a rate cut in June, with further discussions on a potential second cut in July to persuade a minority advocating for an earlier start.

As always it's important to remember that the minutes are usually stale since we have a ton of ECB speakers all voicing their opinions after the meeting. That means it's unlikely we learn anything new, but we need to be ready in case we do.