We're expecting the ECB's meeting minutes a bit later in the session, here is a quick wrap of the most important points from the meeting:

ECB maintained interest rates unchanged, focusing on achieving its inflation target.

Guidance reiterated: interest rates to remain high as needed.

No hints at policy normalization discussions, contrary to some expectations.

2024 and 2025 inflation forecasts reduced, with 2025 expected to hit the 2% target.

2024 growth projection lowered to 0.6% from 0.8%; 2025 growth forecast remains at 1.5%.

ECB President Lagarde expressed the bank is not yet fully confident about meeting its inflation target.

Future policy direction to become clearer in April and significantly more so in June.

Governing Council unanimously decided against discussing rate cuts now but started talks on reducing restrictive policies, not waiting to reach the 2% inflation target before cutting rates.

Reports indicate a strong preference among policymakers for a rate cut in June, with further discussions on a potential second cut in July to persuade a minority advocating for an earlier start.

As always it's important to remember that the minutes are usually stale since we have a ton of ECB speakers all voicing their opinions after the meeting. That means it's unlikely we learn anything new, but we need to be ready in case we do.