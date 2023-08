And that is up from roughly 50% yesterday. The shift in pricing comes after the inflation beat in Germany's industrial state earlier here. That tends to set the tone for what to expect from the other state readings later, so we'll see how things play out.

10-year German bund yields are also seen up nearly 5 bps on the day, to 2.559% currently. The bond market in general is easing off after the bids yesterday, with 10-year Treasury yields also seen up a little over 2 bps to 4.141% at the moment.