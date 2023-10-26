ECB sources:
- Agreed to debate PEPP reinvestment end date this winter, and minimum reserves as part of the framework review.
- ECB policymakers decided to delay discussions about ending bond purchases until early 2024.
- There was no discussion about stopping reinvestments of cash from maturing bonds in the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) during the recent meeting.
- The PEPP debate is expected to take place sometime during the winter.
- The issue of the proportion of commercial banks' deposits to park at their central bank and the remuneration of these mandatory reserves will be addressed later.
- Reinvestments are not expected to end abruptly, and the ECB may follow a gradual approach.
- Some policymakers want to increase the portion of deposits that banks must park at their national central bank.
- The ECB is conducting an operational framework review that includes discussions on minimum reserve rules.