Median expectations for inflation over the next 12 months seen at 4.0% (unchanged)

Median expectations for inflation over the next 3 years seen at 2.5% (unchanged)

Economic growth expectations for the next 12 months seen at -1.3% (previously 1.2%)

In any case, the long-run expectation for inflation continues to keep above the 2% target by the central bank. And that is the more notable takeaway for now I would say.