  • ECBs Holzman said that rate hike could come in December, before end of bond buying
  • ECBs Vasle said that The time seems right for policy to start the process of gradual normalization
  • ECBs De Guindos said that the ECB will will readjust asset purchases if needed, then see about rate hikes