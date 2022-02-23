ECBs de Cos is on the wires saying:
- inflation spike is lasting longer than expected
- Inflation spike is unexpected
- ECB do not rule out lift off conditions met earlier than expected
- Want hike rates until the net bond buying is concluded
- Want hike rates until the net bond buying is concluded
- Inflationary outlook should ease later this year
Earlier today:
- ECBs Holzman said that rate hike could come in December, before end of bond buying
- ECBs Vasle said that The time seems right for policy to start the process of gradual normalization
- ECBs De Guindos said that the ECB will will readjust asset purchases if needed, then see about rate hikes
