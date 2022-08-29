ECBs Lane is on the wires saying:
- The new phase of policy will consist of meeting by meeting (MBM) approach to setting interest rates vs rate forward guidance.
- inflation is expected to remain high in the near term
- cyclical inflation forces will be subject to push – pull dynamics
- a steady pace in closing the gap to the terminal rate is important for several reasons
- long-term inflation expectations remain close to 2%
- the worst case scenario would be that the anchoring of inflation expectations
- near-term inflation expectations are quite elevated but long-term expectations remain close to 2%

Technically, the EURUSD squeezed up to test/move above the 200 hour MA at 1.00169 currently. The price is below that level now trading above and below the parity level as I type. The 100 hour MA is back down at 0.9967 and would need to be rebroken to increase the bearish bias.
On the topside a move back above the 200 hour MA and the swing high from Thursday at 1.00328 would give buyers more victories inhe the short term technical picture with the 38.2% at 1.0078 as the next key upside target (move down from teh August high).