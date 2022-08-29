ECB Lane

  • The new phase of policy will consist of meeting by meeting (MBM) approach to setting interest rates vs rate forward guidance.
  • inflation is expected to remain high in the near term
  • cyclical inflation forces will be subject to push – pull dynamics
  • a steady pace in closing the gap to the terminal rate is important for several reasons
  • long-term inflation expectations remain close to 2%
  • the worst case scenario would be that the anchoring of inflation expectations
  • near-term inflation expectations are quite elevated but long-term expectations remain close to 2%

Technically, the EURUSD squeezed up to test/move above the 200 hour MA at 1.00169 currently. The price is below that level now trading above and below the parity level as I type. The 100 hour MA is back down at 0.9967 and would need to be rebroken to increase the bearish bias.

On the topside a move back above the 200 hour MA and the swing high from Thursday at 1.00328 would give buyers more victories inhe the short term technical picture with the 38.2% at 1.0078 as the next key upside target (move down from teh August high).

