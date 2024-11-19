  • If domestic demand remains weak, inflation could fall well below 2%.
  • The ECB should move to neutral monetary policy stance, or even expansionary if necessary.
  • Eurozone economic activity remains weak, no turning point in sight for beleaguered manufacturing sector.
  • The tightening bias in our official description of the monetary stance is no longer necessary.
  • The ECB should return to more traditional, forward looking approach to monetary policy.
  • Directional guidance from the ECB would help consumption and investment.
  • The ECB needs to give more explicit indications of its rate policy intentions.
ECB's Panetta
