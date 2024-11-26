  • Inflation expected to hit ECB's target in 2025.
  • Eurozone economy will grow slowly and recover gradually.
  • Salary and services inflation remain persistent, maintain risk of inflation moderating more slowly than expected.
  • If fresh statistics and forecast support current inflation and growth view, ECB should continue to cut rates.
  • Downward direction of rates is clear and the pace depends on the data.
  • We can cut in December if data and forecasts back it.
  • My assessment is that we are moving towards neutral rates from restrictive rates.
ECB's Rehn
