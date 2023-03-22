ECB's Rehn is on the wires saying:

ECB will prioritize pricing stability over financial stability

The comment mirrors what ECB Pres. Lagarde sat at her press conference after the ECB raised rates by 50 basis points. The comment is also one that the Fed will be wrestling as they meet today and decide policy. ECB's Lagarde said they had the tools to address any financial stability concerns and that the banking system was solid. The ECB also moved to a data dependent stance.

Will Fed chair Powell use that same blueprint in announcing a 25 basis point hike today?.