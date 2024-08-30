- ECB's Schnabel: Incoming data have broadly confirmed the baseline outlook.
- ECB's Schnabel: Confidence is not knowledge. History will not judge our intentions but our success in delivering on our mandate.
- ECB's Schnabel: The closer policy rates get to the upper band of estimates of the neutral rate of interest, the more cautious we should be to avoid that policy itself becomes a factor slowing.
- ECB's Schnabel: The pace of policy easing cannot be mechanical. It needs to rest on data and analysis.
- ECB's Schnabel: Wage pass-through may be stronger than expected.
- ECB's Schnabel: It is conceivable, however, that the conditions on which the modal outlook rests do not materialize.
- ECB's Schnabel: In the alternative scenario, growth in unit labor costs would not come down as quickly as projected.