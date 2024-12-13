  • Declining services inflation strengthened the confidence in return to target.
  • ECB will decide monetary policy meeting by meeting on the basis of current situation, core inflation and policy transmission.
  • Inflation is steadily approaching the target.
  • Services inflation remains high, but in recent months it has been steadily moderating which was partly due to lower wage growth.
  • Monthly data continue to point to weak growth both due to poor conditions in manufacturing and slowdown in services sector growth.
ECB's Vasle
