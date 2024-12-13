- Declining services inflation strengthened the confidence in return to target.
- ECB will decide monetary policy meeting by meeting on the basis of current situation, core inflation and policy transmission.
- Inflation is steadily approaching the target.
- Services inflation remains high, but in recent months it has been steadily moderating which was partly due to lower wage growth.
- Monthly data continue to point to weak growth both due to poor conditions in manufacturing and slowdown in services sector growth.