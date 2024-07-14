Note - it's a holiday in Japan today, markets are closed there.

On the data calendar China is the focus. The 'activity' data (retail sales, industrial production and investment) for June is expected to have shown a slightly reduced pace of improvement from May.

As a heads up, this week brings the third plenum of the Chinese Communist Party's 20th National Congress. From July 15 to 18.Be on the lookout for any economic policy initiatives from this.

