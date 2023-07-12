Trade data from China for June 2023 is the focus on the data agenda for the session ahead.

Both exports and imports are expected to show a y/y decline. The data from China has been showing a faltering recovery for the economy. Imports declining is a symptom of weaker domestic demand.

ps. the time listed for this (3am GTM, 11pm US Eastern time) should be viewed as approximate only, the data is often, not always, a bit later than this.

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.