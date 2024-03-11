The data ahead is not likely to move major FX too much upon release. JPY should see some movement on the session with all the speculation, and headlines, swirling about the upcoming Bank of Japan meeting (March 18 and 19) and the potential for a policy move. Otherwise, we are in for a wait until the US CPI data due on Tuesday morning US time.

PPI data is not consumer-level inflation, but producer-level :

The Producer Price Index (PPI) measures a change in input prices of raw, semi-finished or finished goods and services. If input costs rise, some will be absorbed by the producer and some passed on to the consumer. Conversely, if input costs fall, some of the decline will be enjoyed as wider profit margins by the producer and some will be passed on to the consumer in the form of lower prices. Because PPI impacts consumer prices, it is watched by central bankers as part of fulfilling their mandate of price stability.