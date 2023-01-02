I posted the official Chinese PMIs over the weekend:

These are from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

Today we get the privately surveyed manufacturing PMI from China. These are different surveys, there is a greater representation of large and SEO firms in the official PMIs.

Although the PMI today is likely to show another contractionary reading this'll be largely looked through. China is experiencing a blowout wave of COVID-19 infections with the rapid reopening moves. The wave will pass.

Major forex centres reopen in Asia today. On Monday (January 2) Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand markets were all closed. China was also out on Monday.

Europe/UK and the US will reopen later on Tuesday also.

Happy New Year everyone!