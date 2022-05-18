Its a busy economic calendar coming up on Thursday 19 May 2022 from Asia. New Zealand budget and the Australian labour market report are the focus.

From Australia yesterday we had wages data for Q1. This came in under the central estimate and had led to expectations of a 40bp cash rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia at their next meeting (June 7) being trimmed back.

While ANZ is looking for 25bps some analysts are sticking with their call for 40bps (JP Morgan, for example).

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.