This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.

The Commonwealth Bank PMIs are more accurately known as the IHS Markit PMIs, the final for manufacturing can be found here:

And the flash readings for the services and composite PMIs can be found here:

Note also the business confidence data from Australia is the quarterly survey. This takes a back seat to the monhtl survey. The most recent monthly survey data release is for December 2021:

From Japan, the Jibun services and composite PMIs for jau, final. Preliminary and prior are here:

And the final for manufacturing was released two days ago: