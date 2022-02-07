2330 GMT Japan wages data for December 2021
-
Labor cash earnings expected 0.1% y/y, prior 0.0%
2330 GMT Japan Household spending for December 2021
-
expected 0.3% y/y, prior -1.3%
2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for January
- expected 0.4% y/y, prior 0.6%
Also at 2350 GMT from Japan is the BoP basis trade balance and current account for December
0030 GMT Australia business confidence data for January
- Business confidence prior -12
- business conditions prior 8
If you prefer you can check out the ForexLive economic calendar here.
