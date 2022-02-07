2330 GMT Japan wages data for December 2021

Labor cash earnings expected 0.1% y/y, prior 0.0%

2330 GMT Japan Household spending for December 2021

expected 0.3% y/y, prior -1.3%

2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for January

expected 0.4% y/y, prior 0.6%

Also at 2350 GMT from Japan is the BoP basis trade balance and current account for December

0030 GMT Australia business confidence data for January

Business confidence prior -12

business conditions prior 8

If you prefer you can check out the ForexLive economic calendar here.

Snapshot below:

calendar 08 February 2022