2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for December

  • BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior 46.5

0030 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for

  • priors 12 and 12 respectively

  • National Australia Bank Business survey

0030 GMT Australia Q4 2021 inflation data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics

Headline

  • expected 0.1.0% q/q, prior 0.8%

For the y/y,

  • expected 3.2%, prior 3.0%

Core inflation:

Trimmed mean

  • expected 0.7 % q/q, prior 0.7%

  • expected 2.4% y/y, prior 2.1%

Weighted median

  • expected 0.7% q/q, prior 0.7%

  • expected 2.3% y/y, prior 2.1%

