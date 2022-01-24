2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for December
BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior 46.5
0030 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for
priors 12 and 12 respectively
0030 GMT Australia Q4 2021 inflation data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics
Headline
expected 0.1.0% q/q, prior 0.8%
For the y/y,
expected 3.2%, prior 3.0%
Core inflation:
Trimmed mean
expected 0.7 % q/q, prior 0.7%
expected 2.4% y/y, prior 2.1%
Weighted median
expected 0.7% q/q, prior 0.7%
expected 2.3% y/y, prior 2.1%
