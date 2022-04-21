2200 GMT 'flash' Australian PMIs due. See pic below for the expected and priors for these vai the ForexLive Calendar.

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for March 2022 – Tokyo area CPI. While headline inflation is on the up in Japan you can see that the CPI excluding Food, Energy is still languishing below zero. This is the 'core core' inflation measure closest to the US 'core' CPI.

Tokyo CPI % y/y, expected 1.3%, prior was 0.9%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.8%, prior was 0.6%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -1.1%, prior was -1.0% (this measure of Japanese inflation is closest to the US 'core' CPI)

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for April

Manufacturing prior 51.4

Services prior 49.4

The calendar includes the 'expected for these:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar.

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.