2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for November

  • a fifth consecutive deficits is expected with imports surging again

  • exports prior NZD 5.36bn

  • imports prior NZD 6.64bn

0001 GMT UK data – Rightmove house prices for December

  • prior -0.6% m/m and 6.3% y/y

0130 GMT China Loan Prime Rate monthly setting

  • 1 year LPR expected 3.85%, prior 4.65%

  • 5 year LPR expected 3.85%, prior 4.65%

  • While no change is expected there are some signs from Chinese authorities of a willingness to ease policy further. Two weeks ago we had a reserve rate cut so keep an eye on this rate setting today.