2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for November
a fifth consecutive deficits is expected with imports surging again
exports prior NZD 5.36bn
imports prior NZD 6.64bn
0001 GMT UK data – Rightmove house prices for December
0130 GMT China Loan Prime Rate monthly setting
1 year LPR expected 3.85%, prior 4.65%
5 year LPR expected 3.85%, prior 4.65%
While no change is expected there are some signs from Chinese authorities of a willingness to ease policy further. Two weeks ago we had a reserve rate cut so keep an eye on this rate setting today.