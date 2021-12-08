2145 GMT - New Zealand manufacturing data for Q3 2021

2200 GMT - Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking to the 'Payments Summit'

The topic of his speech is related to payments systems ahead and is titled Payments: the Future?

Which would appear then its not very likely there will be much on his economic outlook for that for policy. Perhaps in the Q&A.

2350 GMT - Japan Business Sentiment Index for Q4

This is a joint survey by the Ministry of Finance & the Economic and Social Research Institute (part of the Japanese Cabinet Office). The BSI measures the percentage of firms that expect the business environment to improve from the previous quarter minus the percentage that expect it to worsen.





2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week





0001 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for November

Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

the survey measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area





0030 GMT - Australia - RBA Bulletin

The Bulletin is out 4 times a year and "contains articles that discuss economic and financial developments as well as the Bank's operations."





0130 GMT - China inflation data November.

China CPI expected 2.5% y/y, prior 1.5%

PPI expected 12.6% y/y, prior 13.5%

