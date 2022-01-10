This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.

I posted last week on slumping consumer spending in Australia, that was from higher frequency and more recent data via ANZ:

This will serve to make the retail sales data release today more likely to be 'looked through'. Like all rear-view mirror data its old data, but being for November makes is especially so given the new indications we have received.