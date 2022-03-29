2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for February
2301GMT UK data – BRC Shop Price Index y/y for February
2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for February
-
expected 0.0% m/m, prior -1.9%
-
expected -0.3% y/y, prior 1.1%
0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for March
-
Business Confidence prior -51.8
-
Activity Outlook prior -2.2
From the ANZ report for February ... ugly results:
Also coming up during the session, as noted yesterday
9.30pm US ET, 0130 GMT
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "Economic Leadership from America's Founding to the Global Pandemic" at the University of Southern California's George Washington Leadership Lecture Series.