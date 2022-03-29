2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for February

  • prior -9.2% m/m

2301GMT UK data – BRC Shop Price Index y/y for February

  • prior 1.8%

  • British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index

2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for February

  • expected 0.0% m/m, prior -1.9%

  • expected -0.3% y/y, prior 1.1%

0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for March

  • Business Confidence prior -51.8

  • Activity Outlook prior -2.2

From the ANZ report for February ... ugly results:

anz business survey 30 March 2022

Also coming up during the session, as noted yesterday

9.30pm US ET, 0130 GMT

  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "Economic Leadership from America's Founding to the Global Pandemic" at the University of Southern California's George Washington Leadership Lecture Series.