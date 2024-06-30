Over the weekend were the official PMIs from China for June:

Today we get the privately-surveyed Caixin manufacturing PMI. This remained in expansion in May despite the NBS Manufacturing PMI dropping into contraction.

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.