Economic calendar in Asia 01 June 2023

Yesterday we had declining official PMIs from China:

Today we get the private survey manufacturing PMI, from Caixin / S&P Global. As I've posted before:

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm S&P Global.

The official PMI survey covers large and state-owned companies, while the Caixin PMI survey covers more small and medium-sized enterprises. As a result, the Caixin PMI is considered to be a more reliable indicator of the performance of China's private sector.

Another difference between the two surveys is their methodology. The Caixin PMI survey uses a broader sample of companies than the official survey. Despite these differences, the two surveys often provide similar readings on China's manufacturing sector.

The PMI today is also expected to show the manufacturing sector in contraction.