Another PMI from China is due today. The Caixin Manufacturing PMI for October.

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.

The official PMI survey covers large and state-owned companies, while the Caixin PMI survey covers small and medium-sized enterprises. As a result, the Caixin PMI is considered to be a more reliable indicator of the performance of China's private sector.

Another difference between the two surveys is their methodology. The Caixin PMI survey uses a broader sample of companies than the official survey.

Despite these differences, the two surveys often provide similar readings on China's manufacturing sector.

Yesterday we had the official PMIs:

The manufacturing PMI scraped into expansion at 50.1. The first expansion for six months. Happy days. Expectations are that the Caixin manufacturing PMI will remain in contraction. This is despite stimulus announcements from China hitting from late September, and that continued right through October. Stimulus announcements should continue once the People's Congress rubber stamps a few more: