Over the weekend we had the official National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) China PMIs for June

followed on Monday by the Caixin / S&P Global Manufacturing PMI:

Today we get the Caixin / S&P Global Services PMI, which is expected to have declined a little from May but to have remained firmly in expansion. A result inline with expectations should, at the margin, be supportive for the China and China-proxy trade (eg. AUD).

