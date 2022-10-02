Economic calendar in Asia 03 October 2022

There isn't much here to move the forex about upon release.

The inflation figures from Australia (monthly, for September) are from a private survey. Last week the official Australian Bureau of Statistics launched its own monthly inflation indicator for the country, but it didn't cover September:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.