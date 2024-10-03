Mainland China remains on holiday, markets there reopen on Tuesday October 8.

Hong Kong is, of course, open. The Hang Seng index had a retracement fall yesterday.

On the data agenda, Australian housing finance is about it. This is unlikely to move AUD too much upon release.

