New Zealand markets are closed for a holiday today.

On the calendar, a sparse on with a few items from Australia only.

The inflation data is a private survey, a very useful one! The Reserve Bank of Australia meet tomorrow. The most recent official CPI data showed a jump higher to 7.8% q/q and 8.4% (yes, really) for December alone. These shockingly high inflation figures have cemented in a rate hike tomorrow (famous last words?):

Economic calendar in Asia 06 February 2023