On the agenda today Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson gives a lecture, "Do Non-Inflationary Economic Expansions Promote Shared Prosperity?"
Jefferson spoke yesterday, sticking to the current Fed narrative of on hold for longer:
The data from Australia is unlikely to shift around AUD too much at all upon release.
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.