Fourth quarter (2023) economic growth data due from Australia today. This, of course, is old news. All economic data is dated, some more than others and this is one that is more than others. The 'partials' we have had this week have been a bit of a rollercoaster. The sharp drop in inventories ignited concern over a negative GDP result, and then the strong beat for the current account balance yesterday negated those concerns.

