Economic calendar in Asia 07 September 2023

Chinese trade data for August is due today. Its listed at 0300 GMT but that time is variable for this data point, any time around there is a good bet. The July trade data was awful, both imports and exports fell. We had a special guest poster covering that last month:

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaks today also, its his final public speech as Governor, Deputy Governor Bullock takes the boss chair on September 18. The title of Lowe's speech today is "Some closing remarks". I'll have the main points but if you would like to listen live, the link is here. Although the speech is listed at 0310 GMT I have it at 0305 GMT.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.