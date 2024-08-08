The CPI from China for July is expected to tick a little higher m/m and jump y/y. At the wholesale price level the PPI is expected to remain in deflation.

Not on the calendar screenshot but I expect Australian business confidence for July at 0130 GMT (9.30 pm US Eastern time). This the National Australia Bank business survey.

