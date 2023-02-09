The Reserve Bank of Australia's Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP) outlines the Bank's evaluation of the domestic and global economies, as well as the prognosis for Australian inflation and output growth.
- Eyes will be on forecast updates.
- There are also a few boxes released on certain topics of particular interest.
- There is a SoMP released four times a year
-
Later its inflation data from China. If it comes within the ballpark of the estimates then the People's Bank of China is not going to be concerned, it'd be well within target. Which leaves room further monetary policy stimulus, if the PBOC leans that way. I noted yesterday though some glimmers of economic recovery coming perhaps faster than nearly everyone expects:
- Credit demand appears solid, which could well be indicating a better than expected pace of post-COVID economic recovery.
-
NZ data leads off the session, Japanese data follows a little later.
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.