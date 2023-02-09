The Reserve Bank of Australia's Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP) outlines the Bank's evaluation of the domestic and global economies, as well as the prognosis for Australian inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term and output growth.

Eyes will be on forecast updates.

There are also a few boxes released on certain topics of particular interest.

There is a SoMP released four times a year

Later its inflation data from China. If it comes within the ballpark of the estimates then the People's Bank of China is not going to be concerned, it'd be well within target. Which leaves room further monetary policy stimulus, if the PBOC leans that way. I noted yesterday though some glimmers of economic recovery coming perhaps faster than nearly everyone expects:

NZ data leads off the session, Japanese data follows a little later.