Economic calendar in Asia 10 July 2023

Inflation data from China headlines the calendar for today. The 'expected that I have seen are:

+0.2% for the y/y CPI

and -5% y/y for the PPI

Low officially-reported inflation levels in China are no impediment to further stimulus measures, should authorities choose to go down this path. So far we've had minor monetary policy easing measures but blockbuster fiscal stimulus, that the market would really like to see, has been absent.

